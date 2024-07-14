Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $61.60

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 835,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 266,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,190,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

