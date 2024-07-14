Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Price Target at $13.64

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $9.93 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -124.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

