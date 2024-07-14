Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after purchasing an additional 147,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.45. The company had a trading volume of 336,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.99 and a twelve month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.