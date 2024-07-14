Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
BHFAO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,922. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
