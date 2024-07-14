Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brightcove

Brightcove Stock Up 3.6 %

Brightcove stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 353,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,483. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.