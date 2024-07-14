Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Maxim Group currently has $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

