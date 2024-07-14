Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock Position Lifted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Brady worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $1,051,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.61. 188,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,289. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

