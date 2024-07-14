Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.60.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BXP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Properties by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 32,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $67.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.