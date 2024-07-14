Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.60.
BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
NYSE:BXP opened at $67.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
