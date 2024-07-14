BOS Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.