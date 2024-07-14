Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,980.15.

BKNG opened at $4,026.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,849.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,656.81. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,051.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

