Bombardier Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bombardier in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $6.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.98. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $8.82 EPS.
Bombardier Stock Performance
Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.