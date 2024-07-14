Bombardier Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bombardier in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $6.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.98. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.01 billion.

