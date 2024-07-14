Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Update

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the June 15th total of 692,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 477.0 days.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 134.22% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

