BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 739,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 396,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $980,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $422,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,194. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

