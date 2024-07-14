BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 0.8 %

BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,698. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.4911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

