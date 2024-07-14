BMO Capital Markets Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $300.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.43.

Shares of APD stock opened at $261.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.61. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

