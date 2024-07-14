Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $87.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of SQ opened at $68.74 on Friday. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $76,355.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,066,698.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $76,355.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,066,698.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,673 shares of company stock worth $9,188,222. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Block by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

