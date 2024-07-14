BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MPA stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $12.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,333 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $64,742.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,218,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,373.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

