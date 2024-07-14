BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MYN stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.62.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
