Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.04. 44,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,978. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,109,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

