Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BTT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.04. 44,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,978. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
