BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGR opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

