BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.00.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
