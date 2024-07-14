BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BFZ opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

