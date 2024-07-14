Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 285 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 775,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 98.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 497,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 67,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Operations LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.0% during the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $446.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

