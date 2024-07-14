Berenberg Bank Cuts Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 230

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday.
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
