Berenberg Bank Cuts Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target to GBX 230

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £347.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 1.11. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 150.60 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 235 ($3.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

