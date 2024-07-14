Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Up 15.5 %

Beneficient stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 486,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

