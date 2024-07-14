Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the June 15th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Up 15.5 %
Beneficient stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 486,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $287.20.
About Beneficient
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beneficient
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.