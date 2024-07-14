Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 585 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,796,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,199,953. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

