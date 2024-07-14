Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 332 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.74. 2,838,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,511,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

