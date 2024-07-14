Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. 1,014,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.