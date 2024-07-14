Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 141,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBAB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 81,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

