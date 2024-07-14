Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,385,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $246,031,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Down 0.1 %

NVR stock traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8,062.27. 23,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7,586.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,528.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,243.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

