Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $374,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,201,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,398. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.