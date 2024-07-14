Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $374,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE:KO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,201,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,398. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
