Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.73. 579,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.98 and its 200 day moving average is $451.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

