Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,573. The company has a market capitalization of $393.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

