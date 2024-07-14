Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 271,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,934. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

