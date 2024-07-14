Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,726 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,114,000 after acquiring an additional 657,188 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after buying an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,500. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

