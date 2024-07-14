Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 2,265 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.9% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 945,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

