Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,155,700 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 2,332,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,389.3 days.

Beach Energy Price Performance

BEPTF remained flat at $0.99 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

