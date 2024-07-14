Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,155,700 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 2,332,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,389.3 days.
Beach Energy Price Performance
BEPTF remained flat at $0.99 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.
About Beach Energy
