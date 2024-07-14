Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $14.48 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.62%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

