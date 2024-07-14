Barclays Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $74.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.08.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Nasdaq by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

