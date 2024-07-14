Barclays Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $318.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $316.00 to $318.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC increased their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.06.

NYSE:ETN opened at $330.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.94 and its 200 day moving average is $298.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

