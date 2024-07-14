Barclays Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $376.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $367.00 to $376.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.06.

HCA opened at $324.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.58 and its 200-day moving average is $320.45. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 188.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

