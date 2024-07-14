Barclays Cuts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $41.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.07.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

