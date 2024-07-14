Bank of America Raises Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $42.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PPC stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $1,583,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.