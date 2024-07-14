Bank of America Lowers WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGFree Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered WK Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:KLG opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

