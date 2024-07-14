Bank of America Lowers Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $222.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $223.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.60.

NYSE AIZ opened at $168.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average is $172.93. Assurant has a 12-month low of $124.22 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $1,213,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,988,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Assurant by 1,035.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

