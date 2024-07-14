Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Reduced by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,856,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,115,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

