Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Banco de Chile Price Performance
Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.94 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 29.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter valued at $2,328,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 737.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.
