Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,170 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 313,065 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 122,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,342,000 after buying an additional 290,673 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 714,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,262. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

