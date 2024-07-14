Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Price Performance

Shares of BLHEF stock remained flat at $174.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $166.25.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

