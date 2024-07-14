B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Cut to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.95.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTO stock opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -440.00%.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,575 shares of company stock valued at $628,781. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

